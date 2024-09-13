Firm launches digital platform to promote Nigerian languages

Afro-European has launched AE Learning, a digital platform designed to promote Nigerian languages and culture. The platform offers courses in Yoruba, Igbo, and Hausa, with German language as an additional option.

The company aims to make these Nigerian languages accessible and engaging for learners of all ages and backgrounds. AE Learning strives to create a positive and inclusive environment where students can learn and appreciate different cultures.

Speaking on the launch of the platform, Oluseun Durowoju, the Chief Executive Officer of Afro-European, explained that AE Learning aims to support multicultural integration by teaching native Nigerian and African languages to those starting from scratch or seeking to deepen their understanding of different languages and cultures.

“AE Learning is for everyone with a love and interest in Yoruba, Igbo, and Hausa,” Durowoju said.

“In time, we will expand to include other African languages. Our goal is to make these languages easy to understand and relatable for our students—whether they are children born outside Nigeria, those with Nigerian connections, or children in Nigeria. Our product and teachers will ensure that learning any of our languages is effortless and fun.”

He further noted that AE Learning seeks to elevate the status of African languages on the global stage, describing them as essential tools for conveying important messages about change, environmental awareness, local businesses, and universal acceptance.

“It will help the world gain a better understanding of African languages and cultures, fostering harmony and integration across different communities,” Durowoju added.

Durowoju also highlighted the importance of equipping young people and adults with their native languages alongside an international business language. “This will create new avenues for success in our own countries. We need to be proud of home,” he said.

Oluseyi Sodiya, Afro-European Senior Product Manager, believes that AE Learning has the potential to create solutions that will promote peaceful coexistence and enhance business activities.

“It will promote peaceful coexistence among all races through a basic understanding of each other’s cultural heritage. It will also significantly enhance business activities, social interactions, and multidimensional relationships,” Sodiya added.

