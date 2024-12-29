Firm hosts sustainability week, rewards student innovations in tackling plastic waste

Seven-Up Bottling Company (SBC) concluded its Sustainability Week with the grand finale of the Green Skills Schools Challenge and Exhibition, solidifying its commitment to environmental stewardship and circular economy advocacy.

Themed “Championing Circular Economy in Our Business and Communities – THE SABI WAY,” the week-long initiative culminated in an event at SBC’s manufacturing plant in Ikeja, Lagos, where students showcased innovative solutions for tackling plastic waste.

The challenge, held in partnership with the Lagos State Ministry of Education, saw participation from 18 schools across Lagos State, selected from 330 applicants.

The students demonstrated creative upcycling projects, aligning with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 11, 12, and 13, addressing issues of sustainable cities, responsible production, and climate action.

Ziad Maalouf, managing director of SBC, expressed pride in the students’ achievements. “We are incredibly proud of these future leaders who have participated in the Green Skills School Challenge and Exhibition as part of our ongoing commitment to sustainability. This initiative aligns with SBC’s core values of fostering innovation, promoting environmental awareness, and supporting the next generation of leaders who will drive the green economy forward. It’s inspiring to see how passionate and committed the students are to making a difference. We believe that through initiatives like this, we can empower youth to become the sustainability champions of tomorrow,” he remarked.

The top three schools were awarded cash prizes to further their projects, with Lagos Model Senior College taking home the grand prize of N1,000,000. Runners-up Ojo Senior High School and a third-place school received N500,000 and N250,000, respectively.

All participants also received N110,000 each, courtesy of a collaboration with Zenith Bank and LAWMA Academy, to enhance their skills in environmental sustainability.

In addition to the competition, the students will partake in a Green Skill Scale-Up bootcamp, featuring training from organisations like Fate Foundation, LAWMA Academy, and the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA). Topics include waste management, entrepreneurship, and environmental advocacy.

The event drew praise from prominent stakeholders, including Titi Oshodi, special adviser on Climate Change and Circular Economy to the Lagos State Governor.

The Lagos commissioner for education, represented by Grace Akinfoyewa, expressed appreciation for SBC’s efforts to integrate environmental sustainability into the educational system and praised the company for helping to equip students with essential skills to tackle plastic waste pollution.

Representatives from NESREA, LAWMA, and other organisations also commended SBC for championing youth-driven sustainability.

SBC’s Sustainability Week extended beyond the competition, with its manufacturing plants initiating various projects such as biomass fuel alternatives, carton recycling, and water efficiency drives. The company also donated segregation bins to schools and communities, promoting sustainable waste management practices.

SBC’s efforts underscore its dedication to corporate social responsibility, innovation, and youth empowerment, aiming to foster a greener, more sustainable Nigeria.

