Firm, Chess in Slums Africa sponsor indigent students

Miden, a leading issuer processor and banking stack platform, has partnered with Chess in Slums Africa to support underserved children through the provision of essential educational resources, scholarships, and vocational training.

The partnership aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 4 (Quality Education) by promoting academic development and digital innovation, enabling students to build sustainable futures.

As part of the partnership, the firm has donated learning tools to enhance the Chess in Slums innovation hub. These resources include chess clocks, a classroom-sized abacus, a smart television, and first-aid kits. Additionally, the company is providing scholarships covering tuition, school supplies, and vocational training for students across primary, secondary, and tertiary levels.

Miden awarded 35 scholarships to various students: 20 to primary and secondary school kids, 10 to tertiary students, and 5 to those in vocational and digital skills programs.

Among the scholarship recipients are Christopher Mawuche (16) from Makoko, who dreams of becoming a pilot; Vivian Blessing (14), also from Makoko; Success Balaa (19) from Marwa, who once lived on the streets and is now pursuing carpentry training while preparing for his high school exams; Elizabeth Makinde (24), who overcame homelessness and is currently studying History and Education at the University of Lagos; and Mabel John (12), a chess prodigy from Ikorodu who has competed in national tournaments and is excelling in secondary school.

“Education is what is going to save us in Africa. We need to adopt education that suits us. And I love how Chess in Slums Africa takes a blended approach of vocation and western education. That is one of the reasons we partnered with them”. As a company committed to creating opportunities in emerging markets, we believe that education and innovation are essential tools for breaking the cycle of poverty,” said Okiemute Dominic Avworhokai, CEO of Miden.

Tunde Onakoya, Founder of Chess in Slums Africa, shared his thoughts on the collaboration, adding, “This partnership allows us to not only provide education but also life-changing opportunities for the children we serve.”

Miden is an issuer processor and banking stack platform offering innovative financial infrastructure solutions to fintechs and financial institutions. Miden actively supports community development initiatives that promote education and build trust in emerging markets.

Chess in Slums Africa is a non-profit organisation using chess as a tool to educate and empower children from underserved communities.

