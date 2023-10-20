Fire outbreak contained at Warri refinery

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has said that a fire outbreak that occurred at the Warri Refinery and Petrochemical Company Limited (WRPC) earlier today has been contained.

According to the statement by the state-owned oil company on its official Twitter account, there was a minor fire incident at about 15:02hrs, at the cooling tower of Warri Refinery and Petrochemical Company Limited (WRPC).

“The fire which occurred as a result of ongoing welding activity at the top of the cooling tower will not affect the refinery rehabilitation project delivery schedule.

“NNPC Limited safety officers at the Refinery acted immediately and put out the fire at about 15:30hrs; normalcy has since been restored,” the statement read.

According to the state-owned oil company, it will continue to adhere to the best safety standards in all its business operations.