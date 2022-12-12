Fire guts part of defence headquarters Abuja

A part of the defence headquarters, Garki, Abuja, was on Monday afternoon gutted by fire.

The cause of the fire outbreak was yet to be ascertained as of the time of this report.

All military personnel and civilian staff were evacuated without injury or loss of life, Jimmy Akpor, a major general and director of defence information, confirmed the incident.

Investigation has commenced to determine the cause of the fire incident, which occurred on the second floor of the building.

“The incident has been brought under control with the combined effort of the military and Federal Fire Service personnel and resources. Normalcy has been restored.

“We thank the fire service and the entire public for their continued support and goodwill to the Armed Forces of Nigeria,” Akpor said.