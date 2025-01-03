Fire guts one-storey building in Lagos

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) says fire has gutted a one-storey building in the Lekki area of the state.

Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, the permanent secretary of the agency, confirmed this in a statement on Thursday.

Oke-Osanyintolu said the agency received a distress call at No. 2A, Abike Sulaiman Str., Lekki Phase 1, at about 12.57hrs.

“Following distress calls received on the 767 and 112 emergency toll-free lines, LASEMA activated its response team from Lekki Base.

“Upon arrival at the incident scene, it was discovered that a one-storey building was engulfed by fire.

“No casualties or injuries were recorded at the incident scene,” he said.

He added that the prompt intervention of LASEMA and other responders present at the incident scene successfully curtailed the inferno.

“The inferno was contained from escalating to adjoining buildings. The fire has been completely extinguished and the dampening down operation has been concluded,” he said.

