Fire guts Accountant-General’s Office in Abuja

Nigeria”s Treasury House which houses the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation in Abuja, on Wednesday morning went up in flames.

The reason behind the fire outbreak is yet to be known but BusinessDay was told that it began on the third floor, and possibly could have affected most important offices, including that of the Accountant General.

Firefighters who apparently appeared helpless complained that their equipment could not reach the top floors where the fire was particularly raging.

The outbreak comes at a time Nigeria, including the Federal Capital Territory has been completely locked down to enable government contain the coronavirus disease.

ONYINYE NWACHUKWU