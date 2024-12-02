Fire destroys ships at Trademore Estate market

A fire outbreak early Monday morning destroyed the market at Trademore Estate, a well-known residential area located off the Umar Musa Yar’Adua Airport Road in Abuja.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known, but a resident identified as Peter Kassim stated that he became aware of the incident around 4 a.m.

“The cause of the fire is still unknown, but an electrical issue cannot be ruled out,” he said.

“We are currently trying to contact both the Federal Fire Service and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Fire Service. The situation is tense.”

He added that residents eventually managed to alert the fire service at Dunamis Church, which arrived around 5 a.m.

