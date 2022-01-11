Fire destroys goods at Ibadan market

Goods worth millions of naira were destroyed by fire at Agbeni Market in Ibadan.

The incident which occurred in the early hours of Monday destroyed goods at the Jamoje compound in the market.

About four shops were affected by the inferno before help came, as traders in the market reportedly made frantic efforts to put out the fire to no avail.

Read also: FCT fire outbreak threatens potential investments in Nigeria – NEXT Cash&Carry

Head of Oyo state fire service, Mashood Adewuyi, confirmed the incident and explained that the fire was noticed in the early hours of the day.