Fintiri boosts MSMEs with N3.3bn, empowers 65,000 households in Adamawa

Governor Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State has again flagged off the disbursement of funds to 65,000 households, being part his commitment to eradicate poverty in the State.

The third phase of the empowerment programme through the Fintiri Business Wallet had 65,000 people across the State received N50,000 each.

The Fintiri’s Business Wallet is meant to support micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the State.

The programme, which is part of the Governor’s 8-Point Agenda, focuses on youth and women development, poverty alleviation, and commerce.

Addressing the beneficiaries, Governor Fintiri emphasised importance of institutionalising poverty alleviation efforts rather than relying on handouts.

He said the State Government is providing skills training and support for entrepreneurs, particularly in the rapidly growing ICT sector in Nigeria, noting that “the programme’s impact goes beyond just providing financial support as it also helps to promote family stability and economic growth.”

