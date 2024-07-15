Fintechs must put customers first to unlock potential – Experts

The importance of putting customers at the heart of financial technology innovation took centre stage at the Lagos Startup Week. Fintech leaders emphasised that this is crucial for the industry’s growth in Africa.

Speakers at the event panel discussion titled: “Digital Disruption: Revolutionising Financial Services,” explored the vast potential of fintech in sectors such as healthcare, entertainment, blockchain, and mobile payments.

Oluseye Soyede-Johnson, head of strategic partnerships and innovation at Bvndle highlighted the “endless opportunities for fintech in Africa, where innovative solutions can drive financial inclusion, empower individuals, and transform economies.”

He stressed that understanding and catering to customer preferences is not just a competitive advantage but a necessity for fintechs to thrive.

“I can’t overemphasise the role of customer preference as an active driver for fintechs. Understanding this enables us to tailor our offerings to meet the needs of users and customers. This way, fintechs can drive higher adoption rates and increase retention,” Soyede-Johnson stated.

Other experts who spoke on the panel included Segun Adeyemi, co-founder and CEO of Vendorcredit; Dipo Omobomi, Co-Founder of Anchor; Isoken Aigbomian, Senior Product Manager at Paystack; and Nkiru Ezeigwe, regional sales manager at Moniepoint. Omololu Bamisile, founder and CEO of Quiver Finance Inc., moderated the session.

The speakers proposed solutions and best practices for fintechs in the African tech ecosystem. They also emphasised the importance of embracing customer-centric approaches, leveraging innovative technologies, fostering strong regulatory partnerships, and continuously adapting to the dynamic market landscape.

Lagos Startup Week is one of Nigeria’s most influential events for the startup ecosystem. During the week-long event, trailblazers, decision-makers, and industry giants gather to exhibit ground-breaking products, demo new