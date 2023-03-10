Fintech firm partners SDG to offer Starlink device purchases, payment by instalments

Payfi one of the leading Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) financial technology company has partnered with SD Global Impact Services Ltd (SDG) to become the first Fintech in Nigeria to offer Nigerians an option to not only pay for the Starlink router with naira cards but to be able to pay for it by instalments.

Speaking at the event to announce the partnership in Lagos, the Co-founders of Payfi that “The benefit of the partnership is to offer Nigerians access to high-speed internet benefits with the chance to pay small small or outrightly with our naira cards. You can buy a Starlink router with either your Visa or Master card and pay either in monthly instalments or fully.

“Payfi has a history of leading financial solutions in Nigeria. Our buy now, pay later offerings have given Nigerians access to an improved quality of life without breaking the bank.”

SDG on the other hand is a green solutions company with interests in waste management, mining and agric commodities and other forms of consulting. This partnership gives accessibility to Nigerians who want more flexible payment options for high-quality products.

By becoming the first fintech in Nigeria to offer this service, Payfi is offering convenience to businesses, SMEs, hospitals, and schools in even the most remote and rural places where traditional telcos might not provide full services.

On the partnership the company, co-founder and COO, Seun Sanni said: “We understand that a lot of Nigerians and Nigerian businesses want high-speed internet but the initial cost of $600 is a big financial barrier to accessing this device.”

A according to him, “With this unique offering, institutions in the country will have access to the internet with about 104Mbps speed which will lead to better communication and productivity.

Sanni said that the benefits of the internet are immeasurable.

“With access to the internet, institutions collaborate globally, share ideas, and accelerate growth. But with the economic situation in Nigeria, the $600 price for a Starlink router is too much for many Nigerians who need access to fast internet,” he added.

Nigeria is the first African country with access to Starlink internet services but before now, with the restrictions on naira cards over dollar purchases, Nigerians have been finding it impossible to get access to this state-of-the-art internet technology.