Finland freezes Simon Ekpa’s assets, detains him in tough prison

The Finnish authorities have frozen the assets of Simon Ekpa, a remanded Biafran leader facing terrorism-related allegations. The asset freeze also extends to companies linked to Ekpa and four of his alleged accomplices, who are also in custody, Finnish platform Yle is reporting.

Ekpa is currently being held at Kylmäkoski Prison, a high-security facility located in Akaa, Finland, known for housing dangerous offenders such as murderers and rapists.

Ekpa and his associates were arrested on suspicion of inciting violence and financing terrorism. Finnish police allege that Ekpa, who calls himself the “Prime Minister of the Biafra Republic Government-in-Exile,” used social media to encourage violent activities in Nigeria’s South-East, targeting both civilians and authorities.

The Päijät-Häme District Court ordered his remand for public incitement to commit crimes with terrorist intent. Finnish media outlet *Yle* reported that Ekpa remains detained at Kylmäkoski Prison.

