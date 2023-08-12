Financial Trust Group, Feather Invest partner to offer stock loans, int’l transfer services

Two financial institutions, Financial Trust Group (FTG) and Feather Invest, are partnering to offer stock loans and international transfer services for investors and businesses having links with the Nigerian Exchange.

Speaking on the offerings, Alexander Omoniyi, the executive chairman, Financial Trust Group Executive, said that the services were borne out of the need to help solve liquidity problems encountered during trade.

He noted that “this solution is a dream come true for businesses and investors across business community in Nigeria.”

Omoniyi added that “our stock backed loans now allow us to offer clients fast and private loans backed by their traded stocks/bonds. Also private corporate loans for non public companies have a simple and transparent process to follow.

It is a dream come true for us and the business community in Nigeria.”

Wael Khattab, Feather Invest’s executive director, who commended the synergy between the partnering firms, said they were looking forward to the product/services taking root across the country and beyond in no distant time.

According to him, the Nigerian economy remains one of the largest in Africa, and most promising in Africa,

“We are truly humbled by the trust and team spirit Feather Invest has with the wider FTC leadership to offer our stock loan and FOREX money services products in Nigeria”

While transacting in the coming months, the firms are hopeful of an environment of safety and transparency, having ensured regulatory buy-in.

Feather Invest is a private capital and private equity merchant bank and loan origination firm established in 2016 with offices in New York, London, and Dubai.

Feather Invest currently offers private credit loan origination business for securities lending, trade finance, project finance in more than 120 countries and has recently expanded its business to cover international transfer services globally with major global bank in institutions serving international trade transactions.

Feather Invest also has particular focus on private equity and industrial growth transactions in Africa, Middle East and Turkey with a group of leading operating companies and white label operations across the region. The firm currently has its footprint in London, Singapore, Dubai, Turkey, and Egypt.

Financial Trust Company Ltd, incorporated in Nigeria in 1976, is licensed to carry out stockbroking business having been admitted to dealing membership of the then Lagos Stock Exchange, now Nigerian Exchange Limited) in 1977.