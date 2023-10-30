FIFA slams three-year ban on Rubiales for kissing female player

The world governing football body FIFA has banned ousted former Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales from all football-related activities for three years for misconduct at the Women’s World Cup final, where he kissed a player on the lips.

FIFA announced the three-year ban for breaching article 13 of its disciplinary code, which had investigated charges relating to basic rules of decent conduct and behaving in a way that brings the sport of football into disrepute.

“FIFA reiterates its absolute commitment to respecting and protecting the integrity of all people and ensuring that the basic rules of decent conduct are upheld,” a FIFA statement reads.

Rubiales also is under criminal investigation in Spain for kissing player Jenni Hermoso on the lips after the team’s 1-0 victory over England on August 20 in Sydney, Australia.

He denied wrongdoing to a judge in Madrid who imposed a restraining order for Rubiales not to contact Hermoso.

At the final whistle in Sydney, Rubiales had grabbed his crotch as a victory gesture in the exclusive section of seats with Queen Letizia of Spain and 16-year-old Princess Sofia standing nearby.

Rubiales resigned from his job in soccer in September after three weeks of defiance that increased pressure on him from the Spanish government and national-team players.