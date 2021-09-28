Fidson rewards winners of Fidvite #MyChildCan competition

Fidson Healthcare Plc. at the prize presentation ceremony of the Fidvite #MyChildCan Competition has rewarded the top 3 finalists of the contest with a cumulative cash prize of one million, seven hundred and fifty thousand naira (N1,750,000).

The event which took place on Thursday 23rd September 2021 at Fidson towers, 2nd floor, Obanikoro, Lagos had in attendance parents and guardians of the winners as well as other well-wishers.

The competition, which was announced on Children’s Day, May 27, 2021, was organized to celebrate the hope and happiness children bring to our lives. The contest had over 147 entries from talented children across Nigeria showcasing skills, including public speaking, acting, playing musical instruments, cooking, singing, and athletic demonstrations like boxing, among others.

At the event, Friday Enaholo, the head of marketing, Fidson Healthcare Plc. congratulated the winners for emerging tops among many participants who participated from different parts of Nigeria. He further reiterated the efficacy of Fidvite multivitamins in the development of children.

In his words, “Childhood requires a lot of energy, which they get mainly from the food they eat. However, food alone cannot give them all nutrients required in the needed amounts, that’s why parents are encouraged to supplement their children’s diets with multivitamins like Fidvite to bridge that nutrient gap”.

He added that Fidvite was specially formulated to provide the needed vitamin or supplements to children.

In the same vein, Tunde Balogun – the product manager for OTC products at Fidson, stressed that Fidvite since its introduction in 2019 has not only improved the health of children but also support the development of their talents and skills. He added that Fidvite, which promises the development of vision as well as mental and physical development is fulfilling that goal through the #MyChildCan Competition.

Through a combination of the judges’ decisions and public votes, the 3 winners emerged and were presented their cheques at the presentation ceremony.

As already announced on Fidson’s official Instagram handle – @fidsoncares, the first and second runners up are Whitney Jaiyeoba and Alexis Obi respectively. The winner of the first Fidvite #MyChildCan Competition is Delight Moses who earned the spot by her impressive and educative oratory presentation.

Expressing her appreciation to Fidson, her parents, and all the voters, the star winner – Delight Moses from Port Harcourt dedicated her win to the development of the girl child. In her words, “I stand for the girl child, and I will continue to champion our course.”

Fidson Healthcare Plc., in her bid to make a difference in society is particularly interested in the all-around development of children. In fact, Fidvite multivitamin is specially formulated to add value to the life of an average Nigerian child as it is the ideal dietary supplement for kids which ultimately prevents vitamin deficiencies.