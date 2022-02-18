Fidelity Bank appoints Stanley Amuchie as Executive Director

Fidelity Bank Plc has notified the NGX Regulation Limited and the general public of the appointment of Stanley Chiedoziem Amuchie as Executive Director, Chief Operations and Information Officer.

Stanley joins the Board of Fidelity Bank Plc with impressive multi-functional work experience spanning banking, audit, risk management, corporate governance, quality control, operations and information technology, strategy, financial control, business and financial advisory, accounting, general management, business development and consulting, with over 23 years of experience in the banking and financial services industry.

Commenting on the appointment, Mustafa Chike-Obi, Chairman, Board of Directors of Fidelity Bank Plc, said, “Stanley is a superb fit for our organization given his depth of knowledge and wealth of experience especially in the financial services industry. The Board is confident that he will make significant contributions to the Bank’s growth and development; and we look forward to working closely with him in deploying our strategy of delivering prompt, value-adding and financially empowering services to our growing customer base.”

Stanley commenced his professional career in September 1995 at Arthur Andersen (now KPMG Professional Services) where he served until February 2000, when he joined Zenith Bank Plc. He enjoyed a distinguished career spanning over 18 years at Zenith Bank Plc which culminated in his appointment as Group Chief Financial Officer in July 2015 and Group Zonal Head in June 2018, a position he held until his exit in October 2018.

While at Zenith Bank, Stanley also served as a Non-Executive Director on the Boards of Zenith Trustees Limited, Zenith Bureau De Change Limited, Zenith Nominees Limited and was Chairman of the Board of Directors of Zenith Securities Limited.

Between April 2019 and February 2021, Stanley was Chief Technical Consultant at Mint Financial Technologies Limited (now Mintyn Bank, a digital bank). He was appointed as a Technical Consultant to Fidelity Bank Plc in March 2021, a position he held until his appointment to the Board as an Executive Director.

Stanley holds a Bachelor of Science Degree (First Class Honours) in Industrial Chemistry from the University of Benin, where he graduated as the Best Student in Industrial Chemistry. He obtained a Master of Science Degree in Corporate Governance from Leeds Metropolitan University (now Leeds Beckett University) United Kingdom (UK) in 2014.

Amuchie has attended several leadership and executive development programmes at world-class business schools including INSEAD France, Harvard Business School and Lagos Business School. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and an Honorary Senior Member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN).

The appointment, which was approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria on January 27, 2022, has been communicated to the Securities and Exchange Commission, Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation and the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria accordingly.

Fidelity Bank is a full-fledged commercial bank operating in Nigeria, with about 6million customers who are serviced across its 250 business offices and digital banking channels. The bank is known for exceptional customer service and digital innovation