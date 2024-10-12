FG, Zamfara agree to collaborate to harness state’s mineral resources for economic growth

The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development, has pledged to work closely with Zamfara State to harness the state’s mineral resources for economic growth.

Speaking during a meeting with Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, emphasised the strategic importance of Zamfara to Nigeria’s mining sector. He highlighted the need to remove obstacles hindering mining development in the state.

“Zamfara is one of Nigeria’s most resource-rich states, particularly in solid minerals. It is crucial for all levels of government to collaborate in the responsible exploitation of these resources and ensure that the revenue generated benefits both the people of Zamfara and Nigerians as a whole,” the minister said.

Governor Lawal, during his visit, reiterated the state’s commitment to working with the federal government to address challenges in the mining sector. He emphasised the need to improve security and attract investment in Zamfara’s solid minerals.

“We discussed security concerns and strategies to better utilise our mineral resources for the benefit of both Zamfara and the nation. We need to explore the necessary infrastructure to attract investors to solid minerals,” Lawal said.

Recent federal efforts to improve the mining environment in Zamfara include the elimination of several bandit leaders and ongoing security operations designed to create a safer investment climate.

