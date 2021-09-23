FG woos Iran over increased trade relations

The Federal Government has moved to deepen trade relations between Nigeria and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Geoffrey Onyeama, minister of foreign affairs gave the indication on Thursday, during a bilateral meeting with Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, the minister of foreign affairs of Iran, on the sidelines of the ongoing 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, United States.

A statement from the foreign affairs ministry disclosed that Onyeama reminded his Iranian counterpart that Nigeria and Iran have excellent relations, saying that Nigeria will be very happy under the cooperation and engagement of Amir-Abdollahian to improve the relationship between both countries.

Onyeama noted that Nigeria appreciated the certain intricacies of international financial systems and some of the obstacles.

“We are two big countries in our respective sub-regions, but unfortunately, the level of trade is not what it should be and we should do a lot more.

“And we were trying to also discuss how this should not interrupt our trade and how we can also work together to improve that aspect of our trade,” the Nigerian minister said.

Amir-Abdollahian in his remarks, said envoys of both countries, with a great deal of hard work and focus, were pursuing the further development of the relationship between Nigeria and Iran.

He added that exchanges between both countries were a testament to the fact that both countries were very serious and focused on improving relations.

“Mr Minister, as you do know, both countries have very high capacities for mutual cooperation. But as you said, the level of trade and collaboration and cooperation between our two countries is not at a satisfactory level, particularly when we look at the level of political cooperation that thankfully does exist between the two of us.

“And of course, as you do know, Your Excellency, the private sector from both of our respective countries, are very keen on developing and progressing their ties with one another,” Amir-Abdollahian said.

The Iranian minister further said in order to realise the desired higher volume of commercial trade between both countries, Iran is studying how to best establish a direct shipping route from Iran to Nigeria.

According to him, Iran had no issues or challenges whatsoever in completely removing any type of obstacle that may hamper the progress of trade between both countries.

The Iranian foreign minister also said Iran could do its very best where it is needed in order to remove or lessen any restricted duties that may exist and subsequently, Iran is ready and willing to best analyse how to go swiftly about the removal of such duties that exist between both countries.

Amir-Abdollahian disclosed that Iranian-based Mahan Airlines is fully willing and capable of establishing a direct flight route from Tehran to Lagos.

He added that Iran was ready to review the previous agreements between both countries, activate them where possible and also establish as soon as possible, a joint economic commission in Tehran.