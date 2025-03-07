Hannatu Musawa, Minister of art, culture, tourism, and the creative economy

The Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy (FMACTCE) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the development of the Abuja Creative City (ACC), a project designed to position Nigeria as Africa’s leading hub for innovation, media, culture and entertainment.

Speaking at the event on Thursday in Abuja, Hannatu Musa Musawa, minister of art, culture, tourism and the creative economy, said the Abuja Creative City would serve as a catalyst for the development of Nigeria’s tourism sector.

Musawa said that the project would provide entrepreneurs with opportunities to harness the economic potentials of the abundant creative talents in the country.

Speaking shortly before signing the MoU, she said, “President Bola Tinubu has a mission to give the young people of Nigeria something they never had, to create an ecosystem to grow the creative industry.

“I can see the vision and mission of the President coming into fruition with the Abuja Creative City project.

“When you come into Nigeria there is a different energy. We are a great people because of our culture and our creativity. There is no country you will go to in the world that you will find the content and talent that we have in Nigeria.”

The minister said the vision was not just about building the creative industry but empowering the future generations.

She noted that the creative industry has the ability to change and reposition Nigeria, stressing that the mission is to make Nigeria the cultural hub for Africa.

“This is about the future of Nigeria. This park here today is going to be the direct personification of the vision to position Nigeria as the cultural hub for Africa”, she added.

Musawa further said that the project would help the Ministry to deliver the mandate of developing the country’s tourism industry.

“People will come to Nigeria just to see this place, Abuja Creative City,” the minister said.

The MoU was signed by Musawa and Bayo Omoboriowo, chief executive officer, Creative Park Limited.

Speaking at the event, Omoboriowo stressed the need to develop Nigeria’s creative industry.

He said Nigeria is no longer a country that should be taken for granted, noting that the creative industry of Nigeria would no longer be art for art’s sake but art for industry.

“This initiative is more than just infrastructure, it is about the Nigerian people. We want to produce more art. At the Creative Park, we are creating the ecosystem that can attract investment,” he said.

Spanning 50 hectares in size, the Abuja Creative City is expected to offer world-class infrastructure, drawing inspiration from global creative hubs like NEOM, Dubai Media City, and Techhub London, according to a statement signed by Jummai Ali, special assistant on compliance and coordination to the minister of art, culture, tourism and the creative economy.

The Abuja Creative City is expected to be a benchmark for sustainable development, employing the latest renewable technologies and endorsing minimal environmental impact, the statement said, adding that the Abuja Creative City seeks to celebrate Nigeria’s history, showcasing arts, music, film and many more creative expressions while making it Africa’s cultural flagship centre.

The statement noted that the Abuja Creative City also focuses on replicating global entertainment feats, which showcase world-class recreational facilities like theatres and cinemas, which are to be established in the city with a view to creating more opportunities for creatives in Nigeria.

Some of the expected benefits for investors seeking to take advantage of investing in the Abuja Creative City project include tax incentives for a specified period, while there are plans to introduce reduced rates for water, electricity, and other utilities in the setting up of the initial phase of the project.

“The Abuja Creative City will also offer benefits such as streamlining business registration, licensing and operations processes, making the city an attractive destination for global enterprises,” the statement added.

