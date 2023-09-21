FG urged to implement masses-centred policies

The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Alfred Adewale Martins, has urged the Federal Government to implement masses-centred policies just as he called on the security chiefs to put an end to all security challenges bedeviling the country.

Martins made the call during the anniversary of the 40th priestly ordination of the class of eight and the 25th Episcopal ordination of the Archbishop at the Holy Cross Cathedral, Lagos. The class of eight were graduates of 1983 at the Saint Peters and Paul’s Major Seminary, Bodija, Ibadan and ordained on September 18 of the same year.

Martins urged the government to come up with policies that truly impact the lives of ordinary Nigerians. “There’s a lot of hunger in this land, there’s a lot of anger as well and the only thing that can assuage all of this is the government taking its responsibility seriously,” he said.

According to him, there are lots of expectations from the present administration, because Nigerians have had such a terrible number of years under the last administration. “It is hoped that whoever takes over from the previous government will have to do better. Therefore, in the first line of action; the government will do everything within its power to restore security in this nation,” Martins said.

Read also: FG develops patient safety policy to curb medical errors

The archbishop also called on the government officials to make sacrifices on the back of the subsidy removal and the resultant cost-of-living crisis. “We only expect that government officials would begin to make the sacrifices for everybody to see that the sacrifices are being made, and then people will be inspired to make sacrifices,” he said.

On his priestly and Episcopal celebration, Martins said that the grace of God has been sufficient to him and his co-celebrants. “No one by his own power or by his own knowledge would have been able to do it; so the grace of God is abundant and we are truly grateful for the grace of God,” he said.

Peter Cardinal Okpaleke, the bishop of Ekwulobia, Anambra State, conveyed the Papal blessings on behalf of Pope Francis and prayed for God’s sustenance on the celebrants. “May their lives impact positively the lives of others, and inspire hope for this generation”.

Lucius Ugorji, the archbishop of Owerri and president, Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), in a goodwill message, prayed for strength and wisdom for Martins to enable him to pilot the affairs of the Lagos Archdiocese more effectively.