FG unveils nat’l integrated electricity policy to boost power sector

Adebayo Adelabu, Nigeria’s minister of power, on Wednesday, received the National Integrated Electricity Policy and Strategic Implementation Plan (NIEP-SIP), designed to boost the overall performance of the power sector.

Adelabu, who was presented with the zero draft of the policy document in Abuja, said that it places strong emphasis on achieving improved sector liquidity, creating an enabling environment for investment to thrive, integrating renewable energy sources as well as ensuring equitable access to electricity for all Nigerians particularly those in underserved communities.

According to him, the journey leading up to the conclusion of the plan was driven by the collective commitment of stakeholders to address the pressing challenges within the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

“From the passage of the Electricity Act 2023 by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the strategic engagements at the Ministerial Retreat and the 8th Africa Energy Market Place (AEMP) that followed, we have remained focused on crafting a policy framework that not only responds to current realities but also anticipates future needs.

“This policy is the product of extensive consultations with industry experts, key stakeholders, and development partners who have shared their insights and expertise with us.

The NIEP-SIP is a comprehensive document that outlines policy interventions across the entire value chain from generation and transmission to distribution and off-grid segments of the sector required for the transformation of Nigeria’s electricity sector to one that is resilient, efficient, and capable of driving our national development agenda.

“As we move forward with the implementation of this policy, I want to assure you that we are committed to transparency, accountability, and inclusivity at every stage. The success of this policy will require the continued collaboration of all stakeholders, and I urge everyone to remain engaged and supportive as we work together to realise its objectives”, he said.

Leading the team of development partners to present the document, Frank Edozie, team lead U.K. Nigeria Infrastructure Advisory Facility (UKNIAF), pledged the commitment of the team to ensure effective implementation of the policy.

In his remarks, Ayodele Oni, partner at Broomfield law practice, and a member of the team, said the policy was aimed to ensure an integrated approach to developing power in Nigeria.

“Now that states can create their own electricity markets, having an integrated electricity policy ensures that things are done in an integrated manner. To ensure there is some form of collaboration, and we don’t do things haphazardly, and inconsistently, because if there’s no policy aggregating everything, then things can go awry.

“The last time we had a policy was 2001, and that’s outdated. So we need to continue to improve our policy because policies should form the forefront of whatever else we do and besides, it’s a requirement of the Electricity Act. So, the fact that what we had before now is already outdated, makes the policy important,” he added.