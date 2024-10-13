FG unveils nation’s model inland dry port in Ogun

Adegboyega Oyetola, minister of Marine and Blue Economy

…intends to create 20,000 jobs, boost economy

Adegboyega Oyetola, Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, at the weekend, unveiled Ogun State-owned Gateway Inland Dry Port, Shoderu at Kajola in Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun State, saying the inland dry port will be a model for the existing and prospective inland dry ports in the Country.

BusinessDay reports that the Gateway Inland Dry Port is designed to de-congest the Premier Lagos seaport, Apapa, using the single-gauge rail line from the seaport to Gateway Inland Dry Port, Kajola where cargoes will be warehoused and moved to their destinations within Ogun or Oyo State and other parts of the Country.

Speaking at the groundbreaking of the inland dry port, Oyetola stated that the Government’s intention was de-congest the Premier Seaport in Apapa with the Gateway Inland Dry Port in Ogun State, boost economy with seamless movement of goods and generate both direct and indirect employment opportunities for Nigerians through cargo warehousing and logistics.

“Today, as we launch this initiative, we acknowledge the vast economic potential of this Inland Dry Port. This project is not merely about building infrastructure but about laying the foundation for a key logistics hub that will facilitate the movement of goods across Nigeria, creating over 5,000 direct jobs, 15,000 indirect jobs and stimulating local businesses.

Moreover, it will attract investments that will spur regional development, benefiting Ogun State and beyond. No doubt, this project, aligns seamlessly with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, as we are committed to creating an enabling environment that fosters innovation, economic growth, and infrastructural development.

“This initiative will undoubtedly help Ogun State become a more attractive destination for businesses and investors, reinforcing our collective aspiration for a prosperous Nigeria.

“During a recent visit to a logistics hub in Lagos, I observed firsthand the challenges businesses face due to congestion at our traditional seaports, which result in longer transport times and increased costs.

“This experience highlights the urgent need for developing inland ports like the Gateway Inland Dry Port. Inland Dry Ports provide faster and more efficient alternatives for moving goods, ultimately benefiting our economy and reducing the burden on our coastal seaports.

“The development of inland dry ports, like this one, is a critical component of our broader strategy to position Nigeria as a leading player in the Blue Economy. As we continue to diversify our economy, it is essential to create infrastructure that serves as key nodes in our supply chain, reducing our reliance on traditional seaports.

“This Inland Dry Port will enhance the efficiency of our logistics network, contributing to the decongestion of Apapa and Tin Can Ports, and improving Nigeria’s trade competitiveness on the global stage.

“To ensure the success of this project and to avoid repeating the congestion challenges we face in Lagos, I am issuing a clear directive to the Nigerian Shippers’ Council, to ensure that the Inland Dry Port is developed as a state-of-the-art facility integrating advanced technology, leveraging ICT for seamless operations, and developing a robust infrastructure that supports modern port processes.

“Let me, therefore, reiterate here that our resolve to make this Inland Dry Port a model for other inland dry ports in Nigeria, built on international standards and capable of handling the demands of modern trade, is non-negotiable”, he said.

Also, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, the host governor, noted that the inland dry port would help in opening up and spurring up more development in the State, saying the project is a testament to the shared vision of prosperity and industrialization that would transform the State into a leading logistics and commercial centre, both in Nigeria and across West Africa.

“Having identified the ideal location convenient to our Gateway Dry Port inland container terminal, this facility is a key enabler of industrial activity and manufacturing in Ogun State. It will, on completion, increase the ranking of our State on the ease of doing business index.

“Because of the rail line right here, containers destined for Ogun can be ferried to Kajola and, on arrival, loaded onto the train and transported to Shoderu, Kajola. Our manufacturers will be able to bring in their raw materials without having to go through the hassle of going to Lagos Tin Can or Apapa Ports to clear and transport, whilst dealing with the attendant demurrage costs that add to their overall cost of production.

“This Port will reduce the vehicular trailer traffic on our roads, thus reducing the wear and tear and early maintenance on roads leading in and out of Lagos. With the Gateway Inland Dry Port, we are solidifying our position as the foremost logistics and industrial hub in the country, bringing unparalleled advantages to businesses operating here”, the governor said.

