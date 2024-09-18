FG to unbundle 115 unity colleges into basic, secondary schools

The Federal Ministry of Education has revealed plans to unbundle the 115 federal unity colleges in Nigeria into basic and secondary schools in future.

Yusuf Sununu, the minister of state for education, disclosed this on Tuesday, during the opening of the annual general meeting of principals of federal government colleges in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

In his address at the event which was themed: “Entrepreneurship Education: A Panacea for Self-Reliance and National Development”, Sununu said that the plan to unbundle the unity colleges is in tandem with the National Policy on Education.

The minister clarified that the splitting of the federal government colleges into basic and secondary schools would open the windows to attract more funding that would help the government to upgrade infrastructure, address teachers’ welfare, and create employment opportunities, among others.

Sununu said that the ministry, with support from relevant government agencies, would ensure the unbundling and concomitant benefits are achieved in the shortest possible time.

He advocated for the collaboration of the principals as major stakeholders to improve the educational landscape of the schools.

Idowu Akinbamijo, the chairperson of the principals of federal unity schools, said the meeting was aimed at setting the agenda for the coming academic year and building capacity for the tasks ahead.