FG to spend N75bn on roads ahead festive period

The Federal Government through the ministry of works and housing is to spend N75, 765, 087, 178. 28 on rehabilitation of identified damaged sections of federal roads in different parts of the country as the festive period approaches.

Esan Folunronsho, director, highway construction and rehabilitation department of the ministry of works and housing, announced this to journalists at a media briefing in Abuja, as part of the preparation for the ‘Mber months’.

Folunronsho said 194 damaged sections of roads have been identified across the six geopolitical zones of the country. According to him, the roads which link the 36 states of the federation require urgent palliative works to avoid further deterioration.

The director explained that some of the roads require urgent remedial works to prevent them from total collapse and becoming impassable.

“In line with the ministry’s policy of ensuring that federal roads are motorable after every rainy season, all federal controllers of work and engineers were directed to inspect roads in their respective states to ascertain the level of damage in the aftermath of the rains.

“We have discovered that some roads require urgent remedial works to prevent them from total collapse and becoming impassable which if not addressed urgently may lead to complete cut off,” he said.

Speaking further, Folunronsho noted that the omnibus provision of N7.22 billion made in the 2021 appropriation act for special repairs of failed sections and erosion control is grossly inadequate to fund the repairs.

Also, the minister of works and housing, Babatunde Fashola noted that the ‘Mber period’ popularly known as festive period is usually busy for road users, hence the need to ensure that roads are fixed to ensure safety.

The minister who noted that the movement of cargoes on the road was a major cause of damage on road said that the government is currently working to expand railway lines across the country.

According to him, “moving cargoes on the road is not seen anywhere, I hope that as the railways expand, we will begin to see and enjoy the real values of our roads.”

Commenting on the activities of road transport workers, the minister cautioned on speed violation being the major cause of road accidents.

“If you reduce your speed, you will be able to control your vehicle better. Overloading is another issue that must be checked.

Speaking further, the minister urged contractors to commit themselves in ensuring that all roads are usable before the festive period.