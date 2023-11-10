FG to spend N21bn for Third Mainland Bridge repairs

The ongoing emergency rehabilitation of the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos State, a collaborative effort between the Ministry of Works and the Lagos State Government, is set to cost more than N21.074 billion.

Dave Umahi, Minister of Works, and Deputy Governor of Lagos, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, revealed this during the flag-off ceremony, highlighting that the increased cost is due to an expanded scope, encompassing the complete replacement of the bridge deck asphalt to a standard two inches for enhanced smoothness and safety in motoring.

Umahi said, “The ongoing emergency rehabilitation of the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos State would gulp over N21.074bn.

“This is yet another milestone in the actualisation of the renewed hope agenda of divine President Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

“This, among other things, is aimed at the total repositioning of road and bridge infrastructure in Nigeria and to bring succour to road users who have suffered the effects of decayed infrastructure over the years.”

Expressing dissatisfaction, he highlighted that prior attempts to repair the bridge fell short of fully restoring its integrity.

This led to an expanded repair scope. He disclosed a special agreement with the Lagos State government, emphasising the inclusion of spikes on the guard railings to deter suicide attempts on the bridge.

“The ministry is currently carrying out investigations as well as the design of the piles, pile caps, piers, as well as the deflected deck slab.

“This will lead to the award of a contract for the restoration of the substructure elements of the bridge at a later time,” he said.

Umahi stated that the project, commencing at Victoria Island near Eko Atlantic City, operates as a public-private partnership. Its aim is to enhance interconnectivity throughout the nation.

He added, “Other infrastructure along the project alignment would promote tourism, job creation, and interconnectivity.”

In his remarks, Hamzat expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for prioritising the maintenance of the Third Mainland Bridge and other state bridges.

He assured that the state government had reclaimed the right of way for the project and urged residents not to build or buy land along its alignment, emphasising the adverse effects of planning infractions.

Hamzat appealed for understanding regarding potential inconveniences during the bridge repair, emphasising its necessity for the greater public good.

Subsequently, Umahi and Hamzat visited the initial location of the proposed Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway for discussions with various firms.