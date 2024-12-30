FG to revamp grazing reserve in Adamawa

Six grazing reserves with a land area of 115,000ha were established in Kaduna, Borno, Bauchi, and Gongola

The Federal Government has expressed its commitment towards the revamping of the Gongoshi grazing reserve in Mayo-Belwa, Adamawa.

Idi Muktar-Maiha, minister of livestock development, said this on Friday during a working visit to underscore the grazing potential of the reserve.

The Gongoshi grazing reserve is one of the 32 gazetted grazing reserves in the state with a total land area of 9,600 hectares.

The minister said the visit was part of the federal government’s efforts to put the sector on a strategic path of growth.

According to him, the visit is to get first-hand information on the state of the grazing reserves in the state and to initiate a process of upgrading them for effective utilisation.

He further announced plans to upgrade the 815 cattle markets across the country, in line with global standards and best practices.

Tijjani Maksha, Adamawa commissioner for livestock and aquaculture, commended the minister for the visit and plans put in place to revamp the reserves.

Maksha urged for more strategic partnership and intervention to achieve a lot in the sector, for the socioeconomic development of the state and the country at large.

Sanusi Abubakar, national coordinator, Livestock Productivity and Resilience Enhancement Project (L PRESS), said the programme would continue to champion the course of transforming Nigeria’s livestock industry for the overall benefit of society.

The minister also paid a royal homage to the Lamido Adamawa, Muhammad Aliyu-Mustapha at his palace in Yola, and inspected a veterinary hospital as well as interface with key players in the livestock industry on dairy production.

