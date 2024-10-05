FG to evacuate Nigerians from Lebanon amid Israel-Hezbollah conflict

The Federal Government of Nigeria has announced the commencement of preparations to evacuate its citizens from Lebanon due to the escalating Israel-Hezbollah conflict.

This was disclosed by Eche Abu-Obe, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement issued in Abuja.

“The government is working to ensure the safety of Nigerian nationals in Lebanon, where the conflict has raised concerns about the security of foreign residents,” Abu-Obe said.

According to the statement, the Nigerian Embassy in Lebanon has been issuing regular advisories to the Nigerian community, providing safety instructions and encouraging voluntary evacuation.

He recalled that in August, citizens were urged to consider leaving the country while commercial flights were still available.

He noted that, as part of the safety measures, Nigerians residing in the southern region of Lebanon, which is closer to the conflict zones, have already been relocated to Beirut and other safer areas with the help of the Nigerian community leadership.

Abu-Obe emphasised that no Nigerian life has been lost since the conflict began.

He also reassured the public that the Federal Government is actively engaging with relevant stakeholders to ensure the protection of Nigerian nationals.

“Preparations are ongoing to bring our citizens back home safely,” the statement added.

He noted that the evacuation process is being closely monitored as the situation in Lebanon remained volatile, with the Nigerian government prioritizing the safety and well-being of its citizens abroad.

