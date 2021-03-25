FG to establish micro-enterprises in 774 LGAs

Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, George Akume, on Wednesday, said that micro-enterprises will be established in the 774 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the country.

The minister disclosed this in Abuja at the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) General Assembly with the theme: Strategic Positioning for the Future: A New Era.

“As a ministry, we have proposed the establishment of Micro, Small and Medium enterprises in the 774 local governments in Nigeria based on economic corridors.

“We believe that this will create jobs and ensure improvement in the wellbeing of the local populace,’’ Akume said.

The minister, who was represented by Simon Tyungu, deputy director, office of the minister, said that the establishment of the micro-enterprise was conceived to cushion the effect of the current economic situation.

Akume also applauded the role played by ALGON during COVID-19 pandemic in bringing stimulus to the people at the grassroots in spite of their limited resources.