FG to deliver Abuja airport’s second runway in 12 months

The Federal Government has said it will deliver the second runway of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) within 12 months.

Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, who made this known during the inspection of facilities at the NAIA on Tuesday in Abuja, said the government had resolved the lingering issues on community compensation that affected the initiative’s commencement.

“On the second runway, I have to go and meet the FCT Minister to clear the obstacle. As of today, my report is that the communities have started receiving the money we disbursed.

“The Chinese company handling the project said it would clear the place next week and move to the site. So, we will invite Mr. President to come and commission it,” he said.

Keyamo said for Abuja, as a capital city, he must work with relevant agencies and the National Assembly to ensure the project is delivered in 12 months.

According to the minister, the project had been controversial by former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s regime.

He described the second runway and ancillary facilities project as low-hanging fruit, noting that the project would serve as an alternative to the first runway in the airport.

Keyamo said the government would also intensify efforts to improve chillers, lifts, and escalators at the nation’s airports.

According to him, passengers’ interest is in a conducive environment at the airport.

“I have told them that my mentality to some of those things is that, for example, most of the obsolete chillers, we will buy new ones instead of fixing them repeatedly.

“Cost of fixing them three times can buy a new one. There are good brands all over the world. Let us purchase high-quality lifts. The ones I saw here are not good enough.

“I know about lifts. I will not be here and going to buy substandard lifts. Lift is not what you buy weekly. I will not spend money repairing them every two months,” he said.

The minister said contracting the facility to the private sector would be better than holding someone responsible for any abnormality.