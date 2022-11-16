FG to commission 748 housing units in Abuja

The Federal government, under the national housing programme, is set to commission 748 housing units in Abuja.

Speaking during a visit to the project site earlier this week, the minister of state for Works and Housing, Umar El-Yakub, noted that the construction had reached an advanced stage adding that it will be completed in no distant time.

According to him, the project which is Zuba area of Abuja, is a pilot project that should be replicated in all parts of the country.

“This project is almost completed but very little work needs to be done on this finishing. I guess little things are needed to finalise on basic infrastructure and that is to say that all the reticulation has been done. Water, power, need to be put in place for the benefit of the residents so that they will have a conducive environment to live in.

“As you can see, this is almost completed and finishing touches are being done.

“These are affordable houses indeed and for you to have such houses is commendable. As a resident, the only thing you can enjoy is the facility. So, I can see that the finishing touches will take time.

“Commissioning will happen very soon as we are still finalising important details and when that happens, it will be commissioned,” El-Yakub said.

The site manager, Tukur Muhammed, said the project was built on 18 hectares of land and consists of 352 units of one-bedroom flats, 264 units of two-bedrooms, 128 units of three-bedroom flats and 20 units of three-bedroom terrace, including other social and basic amenities.