FG threatens to terminate Calabar-Itu road contract over delay

David Umahi, Minister of Works, has issued a 7-day ultimatum to Julius Berger, a road construction firm, to return to the site or risk termination of the road contract awarded the form at Càlabar Itu.

The Minister issued the ultimatum during the Stakeholders’ Engagement on Proposed Alignment for section 3A– 38km that took place at Transcorp Hotel on Sunday.

The Minister, who spoke during the presentation of the Routes section 3A– 38km and part of a road ( Trans-Africa High) from Cross River -Ebonyi- Venue -Kogo- Nasarawa – Abuja, Lagos – 92km road, expressed dismay over the slow pace of work on the Akwa Ibom and Cross River section (Càlabar-Itu) awarded to contractors for execution.

“If they don’t return to the site, we will terminate the contract. Sematech job has better quality than Berger’s. Sustainability is based on the improvement of our roads. Contractors playing tricks on our road construction, if we put one kobo in his hands he must give us an affidavit.

“The contractor must put his his feets on the throttle id you are climbing the hill,will he play with the throttle? No”, he said.

The Works Minister affirmed that the Federal Government would henceforth no longer involve itself in new projects when old ones are yet to be funded.

“We are going to be resisting new projects in 2025. I have asked my team to go back to Alesi to take photographs for us if we are to fund the project”, Umahi stated.