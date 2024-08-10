FG threatens contractors over Enugu-Onitsha road delay

The Federal Government has directed contractors handling the 107km Enugu-Onitsha road dualisation to speed up work on the project.

This directive was given by the Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, during a meeting with MTN, the Enugu State Government, and the contractors, RCC Ltd and Nigercat Ltd, on Friday.

According to a statement released on Friday, the minister said he is disappointed over the slow pace of work on the project, he said, “Let me express my disappointment over the slow pace of work on that project. It is one of the worst roads in this country.

“Everywhere we have diversion; diverting from the one that RCC and Nigercat had completed, the contractors are not kind enough to even put stone based on the diversion points.”

He added, “So, by the reason of the launching of our Operation Free our Roads, it is now a violation of the policy on the side of the controllers and directors of the Federal Ministry of Works where we have vehicles falling on any project that is ongoing or where there are potholes on our roads.”

He also blamed the sufferings of road users on the lack of commitment and insensitivity of the contractors.

“The public must know that the President’s intention is not for them to suffer while trying to fix the roads, and it is their right to insist that contractors should fix the roads that they are engaged on,” he said.

The Minister commended the Enugu state government for their resolve to fund the construction of a 20km section of the road and expressed hope that MTN would execute the second phase of the project.

He noted, “Why the Enugu State government is intervening is because of the slow pace of work by the contractors and because of funding issues. The essence of tax credit is for funds to be made available. And so, I don’t see RCC going to keep their promise to finish this project in 6 months.

“My advice to MTN is to look for another contractor within that axis if they want to get the job done. Division of labour is even the best. While they are doing the road, and if Nigercat is doing a good job, you can give them greater scope to do if you want to finish that job.”

He warned contractors that the Federal Government would not accept phased handovers of projects and has phased out Variation of Price in contract administration.