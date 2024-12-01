FG tasks advertising industry to celebrate Nigerian culture, embrace shifts in tech

Mohammed Idris, Minister of Information and National Orientation

As the world increasingly become globalized which may alter some cultures, it has therefore become imperative that advertising, in its promotion of brands, equally celebrates Nigerian cultures in its diversity.

Mohammed Idris, Minister of Information and National Orientation, who spoke at the 2024 National Advertising Conference recently in Abuja with the “Navigating the Shifts: Technology, Culture and New Business Models’, told the audience that advertising plays a pivotal role in shaping cultures and fostering identity.

This is with understanding that advertising offers a platform to showcase traditions language, ensuring that they remain relevant among coming generations.

“We must also recognize the growing impact of local content in shaping our national narrative. At the Ministry of Information and National Orientation, we are dedicated to fostering an environment where Nigerian creatives and content producers can thrive, strengthening our cultural identity and enabling the stories of Nigeria to reach global audiences.

“I urge advertisers to be mindful of this and to be advocates for our rich cultural heritage as they develop their campaigns”

The minister who was represented by the Director General of the Nigeria Orientation Agency, Lanre Issa-Onilu, noted that “technology, the rise of new business models, and shifts in cultural norms are reshaping how we engage, persuade, and inspire audiences. This new era of advertising calls for adaptability, creativity, and a clear-eyed view of the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead”.

While stating that advertising reflects and, in many ways, shapes culture, the minister however noted that “as our society becomes increasingly interconnected and diverse, advertisers face the challenge of creating messages that resonate across a broad spectrum of demographics, languages, and values”.

The minister noted that today’s Nigerian audience is young, dynamic, and incredibly discerning. “They demand representation, authenticity, and social responsibility from the brands they choose to support”. According to the minister, this calls for a new level of sensitivity and awareness in advertising and our industry must embrace these shifts, celebrating our culture in all its diversity while setting standards for responsible communication”.

Mohammed also said the shifts in technology and culture are accompanied by the emergence of new business models. ”In an era where consumers have greater power and control, advertising must evolve to be more collaborative, transparent, and value-driven”

He promised that government is committed to supporting a regulatory framework that encourages innovation, protects intellectual property, and provides an enabling environment for all players in this sector.

“As we stand at the intersection of these shifts, the government’s role is clear. We must work in partnership with industry stakeholders to create policies that support innovation, safeguard consumer interests, and encourage the growth of a robust advertising sector that contributes meaningfully to our national economy”.

Also speaking , Olalekan Fadolapo, Director General of ARCON, stressed the need for the advertising industry to embrace changes in business models and technology.

He noted that the industry is undergoing continual disruptions, driven by changes in regulations, advancements in technology, and shifts in traditional business approaches.

According to him “People today don’t look at business models the traditional way. You cannot run an agency using a traditional model and expect to survive a period of time. It would not work.

“Today, technology is changing the conversation. We have a dream. We are better equipped to face these challenges and ensure that our business is positioned”, he said.

