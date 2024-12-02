FG targets investment with economic summit in Niger Delta

The Federal Government sought to revitalise the Niger Delta region by fostering economic opportunities and empowering its youth population.

These efforts culminated in the Niger Delta Economic and Investment Summit (NDEIS) held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The summit, organised by KenEva Consult Ltd and Ken-Rich Global Consult Ltd, brought together government officials, industry leaders and civil society groups to chart a path for sustainable development in the oil-rich region.

Speaking at the event, Siminalayi Fubara, governor, Rivers State, represented by Ngozi Nma Ordu, deputy governor, reiterated the state’s commitment to harnessing its abundant human capital to create jobs and expand entrepreneurial opportunities.

“This summit will enlarge our economic base and empower young entrepreneurs to become employers of labor,” Ordu stated.

Abubakar Momoh, minister of regional development represented by Shuaib Belgore, permanent secretary, emphasised the importance of federal-state partnerships to ensure grassroots development in the Niger Delta.

Similarly, Samuel Ogbuku, managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), highlighted the Commission’s efforts to create self-employment opportunities for the region’s youth.

He also called on multinational companies to relocate their headquarters to the region, assuring them of safety and security.

Kenule Nwiya, founder of NDEIS and the Niger Delta International Festival and Trade Expo (NDIFTE), commended President Bola Tinubu for prioritising the region’s growth.

He described the summit and the upcoming expo as strategic platforms to give back to the people.

Richard Oloyede, the event’s keynote speaker, stressed the importance of investing in healthcare to maintain a productive population.

He urged governments across the country to allocate substantial resources to the health sector, advocating for regional collaboration to make the Niger Delta a hub for medical tourism.

In his goodwill message, Haruna Momoh, CEO of Barat Petroleum, called for stronger inter-regional partnerships to drive economic growth.

The summit featured representatives from all 23 local government areas in Rivers State, led by Ezebunwo Ichemati, ALGON chairman and Mayor of Port Harcourt. Youth leaders, civil society organisations, traditional rulers, and women’s groups were also in attendance.

According to Ichemati, the NDEIS serves as a precursor to the upcoming Niger Delta International Festival and Trade Expo, scheduled for December 16–22 at Urhobo College, Warri, Delta State.

A major highlight of the event was the symbolic presentation of an ‘investment pathway key’ to the region, received by Ngozi Ordu, who declared the summit open on behalf of the governor.

