FG targets 150MW grid expansion amid frequent collapses

The Federal Government has disclosed plans to increase national grid capacity by an additional 150 megawatts (MW) before the end of 2024.

Adebayo Adelabu, the minister of power, revealed this on Thursday while briefing State House correspondents after a closed-door meeting between German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Nigerian President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Adelabu attributed the planned grid expansion to significant progress achieved in the pilot phase of the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI).

He also noted that the federal government has completed up to 80 percent of the project, including importing, installing, and commissioning 10 power transformers and 10 power mobile substations.

“These have been imported, and installed, and most have been commissioned. We have just about two left to be commissioned before the end of the year,” Adelabu said.

“The positive impact of this is that it has added 750 megawatts to our transmission grid capacity. This is why we are seeing relative stability in the grid today, which is a direct result of the pilot stage completion. We believe that before the end of the year, an additional 150 megawatts capacity will be added upon the full completion of the pilot phase.” he added.

The frequent collapse of the national grid is largely blamed on outdated infrastructure and other challenges. Despite this, Adelabu conveyed confidence that current efforts would enhance the grid’s reliability.

“When we are done with the Phase One project in transmission, the entire grid will not remain the same,” he assured. “This is a very old grid. It’s quite fragile and dilapidating. We need to revamp the entire grid to ensure stability going forward.”

On Wednesday, the national grid collapsed for the fourth in the last three months and the eleventh time this year.

Share