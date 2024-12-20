FG sensitises youths on dangers of irregular migration

The Federal Government has embarked on campaign to create awareness on the effects of irregular migration for youths in the North-west.

The Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, said on Thursday in Katsina, that the campaign would not only curb the menace, but also highlight some of the measures being taken by the present administration on youths empowerment.

The minister, who was represented by Grace Leleh, Deputy Director, Education and Youth Development in the ministry, said: “Youth are the legacies of any nation and they play a key role in national development efforts.

“In recent years, we have recorded needles and avoidable deaths of irregular migrants trying to cross the mediterranean sea en route to Europe.”

He said that Africa and Middle East have the highest number of irregular migrants who were leaving the shores of their continents to Europe and America.

“Apart from illegal migration, we are also experiencing brain drain phenomenon, whereby our educated, trained, skilled and dexterous youth/individuals are trooping out of the shores and boundaries of the country daily in search of greener pastures,” he said

The minister listed some factors responsible for irregular migration to include; conflict and civil unrest, unemployment as a result of worsening economic situation, famine and national disaster, among others.

He said that several irregular migrants loss their lives while trying to cross to Europe and America.

“In addition, we also witnessed countless cases of organ harvest, rape, child labour, kidnapping and prostitution, among others, meted out to illegal desert migrants,” he said.

He said: “We must ensure that an enabling environment is created for them to maximise their creative and productive potential, and be able to arrest the situation.”

According to him, the present administration has designed many empowerment programmes that will assist to prevent youths from irregular migration.

“I am glad to inform you that the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Youth Developments, is working tirelessly in collaboration with relevant MDAs to curb this ugly trend.

“We have designed various empowerment programmes to the utmost benefit of the Nigerian youths including; vocational training like garment and cloth making, beads making, and waste management,” he said.

Others were; digital employability, entrepreneurship and leadership training, agricultural training like fish farming, crop production, among others.

He urged the youths to key into such programmes so as to become self reliant and contribute to nation’s building.

Also speaking, the Katsina State Commissioner for Youths Development, Alhaji Aliyu Zakari, commended the federal ministry of youths for organising the campaign.

He assured that the state government would continue to support such campaigns with a view to discouraging the youths from illegal migration.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the participants conducted a road walk, carrying placards with different inscriptions to draw the attention of public to the dangers associated with the illegal migration.

