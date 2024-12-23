FG secures 742 convictions from terrorism trials in 8yrs

The Federal Government says it has prosecuted 1,743 terrorism-related cases from 2017 to date, resulting in 742 convictions, while 888 individuals were discharged and acquitted due to lack of evidence or other reasons. Additionally, 92 cases remain adjourned.

This was disclosed by Mohammed Babadoko, director, Public Prosecution of the Federation, during a press briefing in Abuja on Monday. He detailed the outcomes of various phases of the trials, highlighting convictions and acquittals across the years.

“In October 2017, 50 were convicted, 203 discharged or acquitted, and 28 adjourned. In February 2018, 203 were convicted, 582 discharged or acquitted, and 24 adjourned. By July 2018, 113 were convicted, 102 discharged or acquitted, and 9 adjourned.

“In December 2023, 14 were convicted, 1 acquitted, and 10 adjourned. By July 2024, 125 were convicted with no acquittals, while 21 cases were adjourned. In December 2024, 237 convictions were recorded, with no acquittals or adjournments,” Babadoko said.

He added that these cases involved terrorism, terrorism financing, and related criminal activities, with sentences ranging from 60 years to life imprisonment.

Babadoko also noted that within the past year, 515 cases were concluded, and over 800 individuals — comprising those who had served their terms or were acquitted — were moved to Operation Safe Corridor in Gombe for rehabilitation and reintegration, in line with federal policy and court directives.

Zakari Mijinyawa, director of legal services at the Office of the National Security Adviser, said the deradicalisation process under ‘Operation Safe Corridor’applies exclusively to individuals cleared by the justice system.

“If evidence exists and you are convicted, you serve your sentence. Operation Safe Corridor and the DDRR (Disarmament, Demobilisation, Reintegration, and Rehabilitation) process is for those found unsuitable for imprisonment,” Mijinyawa clarified.

He urged the media to help disseminate information about the DDRR programme, which includes psychological evaluations, family reunifications, mental health support, and economic interventions.

