FG says Twitter ban to end ‘very soon’

The federal government has said that it is very close to lifting its Twitter ban, raising hopes among users eager to return to the social media platform over 100 days after its suspension.

Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture gave the assurance while briefing State House correspondents after yesterday’s Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari

“The end for amicable resolution is very insightful. We appreciate the patience of Nigerians. I want to assure you that we have made very tremendous progress. We have met with Twitter both physically and in writing. We are almost there,” he said.

“The engagement has been extremely positive without any acrimony. We have made it clear what we want from Twitter.”

The Nigerian government suspended Twitter in June when it deleted the President’s infamous tweet on the Indigenous People of Biafra.

The ban has hurt businesses and drawn widespread condemnation for its damaging effect on freedom of expression and the ease of doing business in the country.