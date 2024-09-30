FG responds to viral videos showing stranded Nigerians soliciting for help

In recent weeks, a series of viral videos have surfaced on social media, showing Nigerians stranded in various countries, including those in dire conditions in detention camps and prisons. Many of these individuals, facing hardships due to irregular migration, legal violations, or criminal offenses, are pleading for urgent assistance from the Nigerian government.

In response, the federal government has intensified its efforts to evacuate these citizens, with the National Security Adviser leading a Multi-Agency Task Force to coordinate their safe return.

The FG also called for caution regarding the viral videos circulating on social media showing Nigerians stranded in various countries due to irregular migration, violations of consular regulations, or criminal activities.

These individuals are often seen pleading for urgent help from the Nigerian government to be evacuated and transported back home.

In a statement issued by Abdur-Rahman Balogun, the director of media, public relations and protocols at the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), the government acknowledged the growing concern.

Among the most recent cases are videos showing Nigerian women in deplorable conditions in prisons in Bamako, Mali, who have called for help. This echoes previous reports of Nigerians facing similar hardships in countries like Libya.

Despite previous efforts, the Nigerian government has had to evacuate thousands of citizens from Mali, reiterating warnings against being lured into dangerous migration schemes.

The National Security Adviser (NSA) leads a Multi-Agency Task Force that includes NIDCOM, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), and other key agencies.

This team has been working tirelessly to assist Nigerians stranded abroad, including those who have been sent back for various offenses.

The statement urged Nigerians to be wary of sharing such undated videos, emphasizing that the government is actively addressing the situation through its citizen diplomacy efforts.

However, the government also warned that irregular migration and criminal activities abroad carry severe consequences and must be avoided at all costs.

