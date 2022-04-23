FG reopens another four land borders three years after

The Federal Government has given directive for the re-opening of four additional land border closed in August of 2019.

According to a circular released on Friday by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), which was signed by E.I Edorhe, deputy comptroller-general of Customs, the Federal Government directed the Customs to open Idiroko, Ogun State; Jibiya, Katsina State; Kamba, Kebbi State and Ikon, Cross River State borders with immediate effect.

The circular titled: ‘Re-opening of Four Additional Nigerian Border Posts,’ which was sighted by our correspondent, stated that, “Sequel to the Presidential directive dated December 16, 2020, granting approval for phased re-opening of land borders namely Mfun, Seme, Illela, and Maigatari borders across the country, I am directed to inform you that four additional borders listed below have been approved for re-opening.”

Read also: How Nigeria Customs left $120m cargo scanners to rot at border posts

Edorhe directed all Customs formation and Joint Border Posts to take note and ensure that proper manning takes place in compliance with extant operational guidelines.

Recall that the Federal Government in August 2019 closed the nation’s borders as part of policy geared towards preventing the smuggling of illegal arms, food and agricultural products into the country in order to stimulate local production.

In December 2020, the Presidency announced the immediate re-opening of the first four major land borders including Seme, Illela, Maigatari and Mfun.

This action was believed to be in readiness for the commencement of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) scheduled for January 1, 2021.