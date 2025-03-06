The Federal Government has officially renamed the Nigerian Youth Economic Engagement and De-Radicalisation Programme (NIYEEDEP) to Youth Economic Intervention and De-Radicalisation Programme (YEIDEP).

In a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) seen by BusinessDay, on Thursday, March 6, and signed between the Federal Government and the Nigerian Civil Society and Global Development Partners on February 5, 2025, the name change became necessary to give Nigerian youths a sense of ownership of the strategic economic intervention.

Ayodele Olawande, minister of Youth Development, represented the Federal Government at the MoU signing, while Kennedy Iyere, founding president of Youths Off The Street Initiative (YOTSI), represented the Nigerian Civil Society and Global Development Partners.

Aside from the name change, Olawande noted that the programme was aimed at providing economic platforms and empowerment opportunities for youths to become entrepreneurs, reduce unemployment, and contribute to national development.

According to him, as of today, over two million youths have registered for YEIDEP, making it the largest youth economic empowerment programme in Nigeria’s history.

On his part, Iyere emphasised that YEIDEP is crucial for Nigeria’s economic restoration, national security, and social stability. He urged local and global stakeholders to support the programme, stating, “For Nigeria’s economic wellbeing, national security, and social stability, it is YEIDEP or nothing.

“The programme’s goal is to empower 20 million youth farmers, food, and agro-allied entrepreneurs within the next two years. Youths can register for YEIDEP by visiting the website.

“The programme is also being partnered by several banks including Fidelity Bank, Keystone Bank, Union Bank, Lotus Bank, Access Bank, UBA, First Bank, Zenith Bank, Wema Bank, Sterling Bank and JAIZ Bank to provide financial support and services to beneficiaries,” Iyere added.

