…Says Ministry of Livestock created for sustainable solutions to pastoral farming

The Federal Government (FG) through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has refuted claims that Christians in Nigeria are victims of targeted killings across the country.

The ministry said it strongly reject any attempts to wrongly designate Nigeria, distort the narrative, or sow seeds of discord among her people.

“The unfortunate development is intended to influence foreign governments, especially the United States Government, to designate Nigeria a Country of Particular Concern (CPC), due to the violence against Christians,” the ministry said in a press statement signed by Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, the acting spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja on Friday, March 14, 2025.

According to the ministry, the FG acknowledges the security challenges confronting the nation, and would like to clarify that the negative activities are not driven by religious bias, nor targeted against any particular religious group.

The government clarified that the majority of incidents relating to insurgency and banditry that occur in the predominantly Muslim northern part of Nigeria are not targeted at followers of a particular faith or religion.

According to the government, any narrative that seeks to give such incidents a coloration of religious persecution is erroneous and misleading. The government said that Nigeria is a multi-ethnic and multi-religious nation and that the government remains committed to protecting the lives and properties of all citizens, irrespective of faith, ethnicity, or gender.

Read also: Benue youths protest killings, block road, LG office as bandits kill 11

“The security issues in Nigeria are complex and multifaceted and manifest as criminality, terrorism and communal clashes – including farmer/herder confrontation, that do not have any religious connotation.

“The government of Nigeria, under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has taken significant steps to address these security concerns, including the deployment of security forces, intelligence gathering and community engagement initiatives.”

According to the government, the military has recorded substantial gains in curtailing the activities of bandits and insurgents. It disclosed that to bring an end to cases of security challenges, both the Federal and State authorities have embarked on kinetic and non-kinetic methods and expedited the implementation of the national livestock plan.

“To this end, a Ministry of Livestock Development has been established while a Special Adviser and Coordinator of Livestock Reforms, has been appointed to find sustainable solutions to pastoral farming, with a view to end contestations over land, between farmers and pastoral herders.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, therefore, urges the international community to exercise caution and verify information before drawing conclusions or making statements that could exacerbate tensions within Nigeria,” the release reads.

The government therefore called on all stakeholders, including the media, civil society organisations and foreign partners, to refrain from spreading unverified claims that could undermine national unity and stability.

It disclosed that Nigeria remains a beacon of religious tolerance and coexistence in Africa and is committed to preserving this heritage. “We welcome constructive dialogue and support from the international community in addressing our security challenges.”

Share