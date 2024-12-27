FG refutes allegations of sabotage, terrorism ties in Niger Republic

Federal Government has dismissed allegations made by Niger Republic’s military leader, General Abdourahamane Tchiani, accusing Nigeria of collaborating with France to destabilize his country.

Mohammed Idris, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, in a statement issued on Thursday, said the government described Tchiani’s accusations as unfounded and a diversionary tactic aimed at covering his administration’s failures.

According to the statement, “These claims exist solely in the realm of imagination. Nigeria has never engaged in any alliance, overt or covert, with France or any other country to destabilize Niger Republic,” the statement read.

The government emphasised that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in his capacity as Chairman of ECOWAS, has maintained an open-door policy toward re-engaging Niger despite the military coup that disrupted democratic governance in the country.

“Nigeria remains committed to fostering peace, harmony, and maintaining its historic diplomatic ties with Niger,” the statement added.

The government further highlighted the active role of Nigeria’s Armed Forces in curbing terrorism within the region through collaborations with the Multinational Joint Task Force. It dismissed as “absurd” suggestions that Nigeria would conspire to undermine the peace and security of its neighbour.

The statement specifically denied allegations that Nigeria had ceded parts of its territory to foreign powers or established terrorist bases in Sokoto State in collaboration with France.

“The claims about the establishment of a so-called Lakurawa terrorist headquarters in Sokoto State are baseless. Nigeria has been a regional leader in combating terrorism, dedicating significant resources and lives to ensure stability in the Lake Chad Basin and beyond,” it stated.

It cited recent military operations, including Operation Forest Sanity III, which specifically targeted the Lakurawa threat, as evidence of Nigeria’s commitment to regional security.

The government also debunked accusations that Nigeria was sabotaging Niger’s pipelines and agriculture. It pointed out Nigeria’s active role in supporting Niger’s economic development through initiatives such as the Trans-Saharan Gas Pipeline and the Camaraderie Railway Project.

It is illogical to suggest that Nigeria would undermine projects it has actively promoted,” the statement noted.

The Federal Government has called on the public to dismiss Tchiani’s allegations, urging him to present credible evidence to substantiate his claims. “Attempts to blackmail Nigeria over ECOWAS’s firm stance against the unconstitutional takeover of power in Niger are both misleading and destined to fail,” Idris stated.

Share