FG pledges to protect university autonomy with legal provisions

…as UNIJOS management visits AGF, Fagbemi

As part of measures to guarantee autonomy within the University system in the Country, the Federal Government has reiterated its stance not interfere in the affairs of the Federal Universities as enshrined in the Universities Miscellaneous Provisions (Amendment) Act which empowers Universities to discharge their functions and exercise their responsibilities without undue external interference.

Lateef Fagbemi, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, gave the assurance when Management of the University of Jos (UNIJOS) led by Tanko Ishaya, a Professor and the Vice-Chancellor, paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja.

According to the Attorney-General, the Federal Government will only perform its statutory role of providing the necessary funding and ensuring overall guidance as long as the Managements of the Institutions conduct their activities within the ambit of their mandates and exercise their powers responsibly.

The Minister, who is a distinguished Alumnus of the University of Jos (UNIJOS), noted that the products of the University had always been outstanding in their various fields of endeavours, just as he commended the University Authorities for continually pursuing the path of excellence in scholarship and holistic human development.

Fagbemi, a 1984 Graduate of Law from the University of Jos (UNIJOS), recalled with nostalgia his days in the University,.which he described, as a life-changing experience, stating that he would do all within his capacity to support the University of Jos to attain its full potentials.

The Attorney-General also threw his full weight behind the University’s efforts towards hosting the next edition of the Nigerian University Games Association (NUGA) competition and commended the Vice-Chancellor and his team for the effort to position the University on a higher pedestal.

While acknowledging the recognition given to him by his Alma Mater, the Minister confirmed his readiness to key into some of the University’s flagship initiatives including the building of a legacy project and presentation of a Distinguished Alumni Lecture at the University after studying all the necessary details.

Earlier, Tanko Ishaya, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Jos, recalled that it was with great pride that the University received the news that one of its illustrious products was appointed as Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.

Ishaya, however, noted that the elevation came as no surprise given that Fagbemi has been a leading light in the legal profession for several decades.

The Vice-Chancellor applauded the Nation’s Chief Law Officer for being a great Ambassador of the University and believes Fagbemi’s uncommon accomplishments both as a legal luminary and astute technocrat will serve as a motivating factor to the present crop of Students, Staff, Alumni and other members of the University Community in helping them achieve their dreams.

The professor solicited the Attorney-General’s support towards encouraging the Federal Government to allow Nigerian Universities operate with greater independence as conferred by the statutes establishing them and in line with international best practices which he believes will enable the institutions compete favourably with their peers around the world.

The VC used the occasion to inform the Minister that the University of Jos had secured the hosting rights to organize the next NUGA sports festival and reiterated that the institution was on course to stage the best Games ever in the competition’s history, which he sought the support of Fagbemi to achieve by leveraging on his extensive contacts and enormous goodwill.

The Vice-Chancellor also invited the Minister to visit his Alma Mater and interact with members of the University Community during which he could use the opportunity to present a Distinguished Alumni Lecture and identify a Legacy Project that he could undertake.