FG plans robust intellectual property protection for creative industries

Hanatu Musawa, minister of Art, Culture and Creative Economy, says the Federal Government is set to unveil a strong Intellectual Property (IP) protection policy to ensure creative Nigerians get rewards for their works.

The minister stated this on Monday in Abuja at the National IP property policy stakeholders’ engagement forum for the re-validation of the IP property policy and strategy for Nigeria.

The Federal Government had in May inaugurated an inter-ministerial steering committee to review the IP policy and strategy draft for Nigeria.

The committee’s task was to review the document, ensuring it aligns with global best practices and addresses Nigeria’s unique needs.

According to Musawa, who is the co-chair of the committee, the forum was for stakeholders to make final inputs to the reviewed document before its formal launch. She noted that inputs made would be incorporated into the document before forwarding it to the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for consideration.

“One of the very important things for us in the ministry is to put in place a regulatory and legal framework of which the Intellectual Property Policy is topmost. I am delighted to be here today, at this landmark engagement that is the start of the final steps into ushering in Nigeria’s National Intellectual Property Policy.

“Let me assure you that the administration of President Bola Tinubu is focused on promoting and attracting investments and partnerships in and to Nigeria. He is keen on creating the right framework that encourages ease of doing business, serves the public interest and helps us attract investment into the cultural and creative sectors of the economy.

“The protection of intellectual property is essential for empowering our creators, safeguarding our cultural heritage, and driving innovation across every sector.

“Together, we can build a framework that not only protects but also nurtures the unique expressions of our people, ensuring they flourish both locally and globally.

“This forum marks the beginning of a collective journey to establish a robust IP policy that reflects the spirit of Nigeria’s ingenuity, creativity, and potential,” she said.

Doris Uzoka-Anite, minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, who also serves as the co-chair of the committee, emphasised the importance of IP rights in driving innovation and economic growth.

She assured that the draft IP policy would shape the future of intellectual property rights in Nigeria and empower innovators, creators, and entrepreneurs to thrive globally.

“I am pleased to announce that the committee worked diligently to complete the assignment within a limited time frame, and I commend the committee for this remarkable achievement.

“Today’s event offers all stakeholders the opportunity to have a final look at the document and make necessary inputs, which will be incorporated before forwarding it to the Government for consideration.

“Let me at this juncture reiterate that having an IP policy for Nigeria is crucial for the growth and development of the economy.

“Specifically, IP statutes offer direction about ownership rights to the original invention, innovation, or precious work, as well as the financial risks and benefits connected to any technology’s commercialisation.

“Your valuable insights as contributors to the initial draft make your participation at this workshop very valuable,” she said.

Oluwatobiloba Moody, director of Nigeria Office of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO), lauded the Nigerian government for its commitment to protecting the ingenuity of Nigerians.

He said WIPO would work with Nigeria towards ensuring that the IP rights of creatives were adequately protected.

