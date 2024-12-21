FG plans cost-effective redesign for Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway

The Federal Government has announced plans to revise the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project, scaling it down from a 10-lane to a six-lane design to reduce costs.

David Umahi, the Minister of Works, made this known on Friday during an inspection of the highway. He explained that the revised plan, which considers design changes and specific interventions, will soon be presented to the Federal Executive Council for approval.

The adjustments include addressing structural challenges such as the removal and backfilling of refuse up to 10 meters deep and implementing solutions like service lanes and retaining walls in critical areas.

“What we are going to do is use part of that land to create a service lane for the public. In areas like Landmark, we will construct a retaining wall to protect the structure,” Umahi explained.

The minister also revealed plans to enhance the entire 750 km highway with solar-powered streetlights, security cameras, and tree planting for protection and aesthetics.

Umahi assured that 20 km of the first section of the highway, along with other critical road projects, would be ready for commissioning by May 29, 2026.

