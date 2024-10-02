FG partners USAID to boost tech innovations in Nigeria

The Federal Government has partnered with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to drive technological innovations and sustainable development initiatives in the country.

This was disclosed on Wednesday by Felix Ale, the director of media and corporate communications at the National Space Research and Development Agency.

According to Ale, this collaboration was solidified during the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, United States of America where Uche Nnaji, Nigeria’s Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology, met with Mohammed Abdel-Kader, USAID’s chief innovation officer.

Nnaji, who quoted the minister, noted that their discussions focused on harnessing technology to address pressing developmental challenges in Nigeria.

According to Nnaji, the meeting underscored the urgency of innovative partnerships, especially in the areas of artificial intelligence, renewable energy, and digital financial inclusion.

“These collaborations are crucial not only for improving the lives of underserved populations but also for bolstering Nigeria’s burgeoning tech ecosystem,” he said.

The minister emphasised the potential of technology to create impactful solutions that can uplift marginalised communities and contribute to the nation’s overall economic growth.

Read also: FG, USAID sign N115 bn partnership deal to drive sustainable electricity in Nigeria

According to him, one of the central themes of the discussions was the role of AI in enhancing agricultural practices in Nigeria.

He added that with food security being a critical concern, both parties acknowledged the need for technological innovations that can optimise farming techniques.

“By harnessing advanced technologies, we aim to support smallholder farmers and meet the rising food demands of our nation while ensuring sustainable practices”

Nnaji said the focus on agriculture reflects a broader strategy to improve productivity and resilience against climate change, which poses significant threats to the food supply.

Energy access, another major issue, was prominently featured in the dialogue.

Nnaji added the necessity for deploying off-grid and renewable energy technologies, which are vital for reaching Nigeria’s energy goals.

He said the discussions included collaboration opportunities under USAID’s Power Africa initiative, aimed at expanding electricity access through cleaner, sustainable solutions.

“We must integrate AI into grid management and explore distributed renewable energy technologies to ensure a reliable power supply for our communities,” he noted.

The minister said the significance of the meeting extends beyond discussions, as Nigeria and USAID agreed to formalise a partnership dedicated to identifying and scaling innovative technologies.

Share