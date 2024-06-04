FG partners Enugu Government to set up MIREMCO, enhance environmental compliance

The Federal Government and Enugu State today agreed to set up the state’s Mineral Resources and Environmental Management Committee (MIREMCO) to enhance monitoring and compliance of mining companies.

A statement signed by Segun Tomori, special assistant on Media to the Minister of Solid Minerals Development stated that the MIREMCO will monitor mining companies’ compliance with environmental standards, adding that the move intensifies collaboration to enhance the development of the mining sector in the coal-rich state.

Hosting Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, in his office, Dele Alake, the minister of Solid Minerals Development, emphasized the state’s historic economic significance during the colonial era and highlighted its potential for renewed economic prominence through solid minerals.

“Now that we have our own independence of thought and action, Enugu is the way to go. We are collaborating with Enugu and other states to ensure that the benefits accruable from the solid minerals sector are available to all Nigerians,” Alake stated.

In his remarks, Governor Mbah stressed that his administration’s commitment to harnessing Enugu’s vast mineral resources in partnership with the Federal Government prompted his visit to the Minister.

The governor thanked the Minister for his decision to accelerate the state’s plan to set up MIREMCO to address the menace of illegal mining, lauding Dr Alake for his support in expediting the process.

“The minute the Minister received my application on setting up MIREMCO, he immediately called the relevant officer and mandated him to ensure the process for the establishment of the committee is fast-tracked. We believe that with the setting up of MIREMCO in Enugu, we will be able to curb the activities of illegal miners and those racketeering licenses,” Gov. Mbah said.

It will be recalled that the Minister met Governors under the auspices of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) some weeks ago, where he sued for cooperation to enhance the development of the mining sector.

The parley with Gov. Mbah is in furtherance of engagements to bolster partnerships with sub-nationals to foster a conducive environment for mining operations across the country.