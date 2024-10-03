FG partners AfDB, FAO to transform West, Central Africa’s wheat sector

Akinwumi Adesina, president of the African Development Bank (AfDB).

The Federal Government, African Development Bank (AfDB) and Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), are partnering to transform the West and Central Africa’s wheat sector.

Akinwumi Adesina, president of the African Development Bank (AfDB), stated this at the second regional Wheat Summit 2024 on Wednesday in Abuja.

The theme of the summit was “Prioritising policy, innovative technologies and investments in wheat transformation towards sustainable food security and economy in West and Central Africa.”

Adesina, who was represented by Abdul Kamara, Nigeria’s country director, AfDB, emphasised the transformative potential of the wheat sector in the region.

He said that appropriate policies, innovative technologies, and strategic investments were required to transform West and Central Africa’s Wheat sector.

Adesina said that agriculture technology could help to advance food security in sustainable ways in the region.

He said two decades ago, the total consumption of wheat in Africa was around 25 million metric tonnes. This has surged to over 75 million metric tonnes recently.

“Transforming West and Central Africa’s wheat sector offers immense potential for sustainable food security and economic growth.

“This will require appropriate policies, innovative technologies, and strategic investments.

“The use of technology, supported by the right policy environment and investment, no doubt has undoubtedly transformed agricultural productivity in many countries across the globe.

“Similarly, the adoption of technology, when supported by the right policies, can address problems like climate change, and limited access to finance among others faced by farmers in West and Central Africa,” he said.

Abubakar Kyari, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, said that the summit marked a significant milestone in efforts to enhance wheat production across the West and Central Africa region.

Kyari was represented by Abubakar Abdullahi, director, Federal Department of Agriculture (FDA), Ministry of Agriculture.

“Wheat is not just a staple; it is a vital component of economies, cultures and nutrition. The impacts of climate change, shifting agricultural practices, and the global demand for food necessitate that we innovate and adapt.

“Together we can pave the way for enhanced collaboration and strategic partnership that will empower our farmers and strengthen our agricultural systems,” he said.

Earlier, Benjamin Ubi, regional coordinator of, the West Africa Wheat Development Network (WECAWheat), stressed the need for more accurate data collection on wheat production in West and Central Africa.

Dominique Kouacou, the country director of, Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) in Nigeria, called for increased private sector involvement to address wheat production shortfall. He emphasised that collaboration at scale with the private sector was essential to achieving meaningful results.

Kouacou reiterated the FAO’s commitment to supporting such initiatives in collaboration with governments across the region.

